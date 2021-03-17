Wednesday’s Warrior: Therapy dog brings much-needed distraction to Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School students

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Blu, a silver lab, prances down the halls of Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School, with frequent stops along the way bringing bliss and excitement to students and teachers.

“He is in almost all the classrooms,” said school guidance counselor Renee Molnar.

“He puts a smile on my face and he puts a smile on my friends faces and everybody else’s faces,” seventh-grader Sophia D’Angelo told News 8.

Holding the very important job of school therapy dog. The oh so handsome boy goes to work twice a week.

“Individual counseling sessions I may have, group counseling, lunch bunches, you name it,” said Molnar, who is also his owner. “He brings joy, he brings comfort and he brings fun to school.”

Which is so important because so much has changed for kids.

“Especially right now… it’s hard. Life is hard right now for students in particular and any ounce of happiness that we can bring to them were going to do that.”

And this furry friend brings a sense of normalcy.

“I think that it’s really important because we do have rough days at school,” said D’Angelo. ‘There’s a pandemic going on it makes everything harder, but I think when Blu shows up and we just play with him outside and whenever he’s there to lick your face or something, I think it kind of takes our mind off of what’s going on and we can just have fun with him.”

He’s always there to greet and always ready for a treat. Blu is a Warrior and doesn’t even know it.

“The impact has been pretty remarkable,” said Molnar.