VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Jason Turek of Vernon sings to remember.

“When I was 10-years-old I actually lost my grandmother to Alzheimer’s, and then sadly, about 6 years ago my dad got diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s,” said Jason Turek, who uses music not only as therapy outlet, but also as a way to bring awareness to the dark disease. “That’s why I ended up doing this event, to be honest with you because you can see that music still stays with an Alzheimer’s patient.”

For the last three years, he has hosted a fundraiser full of musical magic.

“It was a night of karaoke, super fun games, we had raffles, food and drink specials,” Turek said, noting that all of the proceeds supported the Alzheimer’s Association of Connecticut. “I actually got to sing a few songs at the piano.”

The first song was dedicated to his father. He sings about the memories from his childhood to adulthood, even reliving the moment he learned about his dad’s diagnosis. The last verse is sang from his fathers perspective: a 60-year-old man who doesn’t know where he is or much of what is going on.

“Just seeing all that positivity in the room surrounding such a dark cause is such a powerful thing,” Turek said.

He raised over $5,500 for the Alzheimer’s Association of Connecticut at his fundraiser, which was held on June 11 at the Butterfly restaurant in West Hartford.

Turek also wrote the song “Mama” for his mother who is his father’s main caretaker. You can listen here.