Wednesday’s Warrior: Waterbury man kicks off weekends with homemade uplifting, funny Facebook videos

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It goes to show you don’t always have to do something big or extreme to make a difference or make someone smile. On Friday nights, Ken O’Toole uploads high-spirited videos for his family, friends, and Facebook fans to enjoy and kick off the weekend.

“The purpose is to entertain people make them happy…forget about what’s going on,” O’Toole of Waterbury said. “Take a moment dance, laugh and for a little bit just forget about the hard times so many of us have recently faced and just enjoy life, be happy, have a smile on your face.”

O’Toole has been making these videos since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing comic relief and lightness to what’s been a dark year.

“People are very grateful. They send comments, they’re happy…They send me props.”

What started as a one-man gig quickly turned into family performances; his grandkids steal the show.

And the finale always includes timely reminders: “To be safe, six feet apart, wash your hands, get vaccinated.”

Ken told News 8 that last Friday was originally going to be his last video after the governor reopened CT on May 19. But, he says like a rock concert, he thinks the O’Toole videos will continue.