WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Old man winter brought snow to Connecticut and out came the snow angels. These teenagers brave the frigid outside while warming the hearts of Waterbury residents.

“It feels really good because you know some people can’t come out and shovel their own stuff,” said PAL member Joi Jackson.

As part of the Waterbury Police Activity League Shovel Brigade, the teens travel the Brass City with PAL Officers, shoveling for the elderly and physically disabled free of cost.

“It feels good to help others because you know they may not be able to come out here, they may be struggling so it’s good to help,” added PAL member Danielle Pottinger.

They are helping others and helping themselves!

“It feels good to work with the PAL because this is a great experience and it helps me with life,” said PAL member Gian Hurdle.

“It’s teaching me a lot. PAL has taught me how to cook and stuff like that, it keeps me out of trouble,” Jackson added.

As a bonus, Waterbury PAL pays these teens minimum wage for their hard work helping shovel people out so they get to earn money while serving the community they call home and building relationships with police officers!