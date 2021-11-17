Wednesday’s Warrior: Westbrook High School student raises $10,000 for Alzheimer’s Association through charity softball game

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Party colors were set aside last month as Republicans and Democrats came together on the softball field to support the same cause.

Westbrook High School senior Jami Sacco came up with the idea for the political showdown, which happened at Ted Lane Field before Election Day.

The event raised more than $10,000 for the Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Alzheimer’s disease affects many people, and its impact on the families of those who have it is something Sacco personally understands. Her grandmother died from the disease two years ago and her grandfather currently suffers from dementia.

“It was so great to put this together,” Sacco said. “I think she was looking down on us that day.”