Wednesday’s Warrior: Wolcott man returns home, reunites with family after 325-day COVID battle

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — After 325 days at battle with COVID-19, Joseph Goldman is now back at home.

Last week, the Wolcott man walked out of Bristol’s Sheriden Woods Health Care Center to finally go home. He was greeted by cheers of relief and gratitude.

“We are so lucky to have him with us today,” said Joseph Goldman Jr., Goldman’s son.

“Every day we prayed and prayed and prayed…and here we are,” said Sharon DelCioppo, Goldman’s daughter.

After spending nearly one year in the hospital, Goldman said he’s feeling great.

“I feel great; I feel really good.”

But it certainly wasn’t always great.

Goldman’s long fight began back on April 7, 2020, when he was first admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury.

“My whole life turned upside down,” said DelCioppo.

He was then brought to Gaylord Specialty Healthcare in Wallingford for more extensive care.

All in all, 59 days spent on a ventilator.

Goldman’s family never let him go to battle alone.

“They Facetimed me every day.”

Helping him muster the strength to pull through.

“Us Facetiming him and the kids saying, ‘go papa Joe’ every day,” said Kelly Goldman, Joseph’s other daughter.

Papa Joe is a nickname given to him by his 11 grandchildren — one who is just 7-months-old.

Papa Joe held for the very first time upon his release.

“We’re really excited because we haven’t hugged him in a really long time,” said Lyla Lyons, Joseph’s granddaughter

This isn’t just a story about a warrior…

“He’s a miracle; he’s a fighter; he’s a survivor,” said Kelly.

I’m very happy to be here,” said Goldman.