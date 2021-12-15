Wednesday’s Warrior: Young brother gives older sibling a life-saving gift this holiday season

(WTNH) — “He understands me more than a lot of people,” said Joziah Williams. “He gets me more than a lot of other people get me.”

A brotherly bond. Joziah Williams, 11, looks up to his big brother, 16-year-old Jonathan.

The two brothers describe their relationship perfectly as” strong, really strong.”

The pair is always together in good times and in not-so-good times.

“In tough situations, he stays really calm,” said Joziah.

“Jonathan has chronic granulomatous disease as well as lupus. CGD is an immune comprised deficiency. Jonathon cannot fight off infections. “ added Tashonna White, Jonathan and Joziah’s mother.

The disease forces Jonathan to spend many nights in the hospital. Jonathon says “not being able to be with my family is the toughest part.”

Well, this holiday season young Joziah is giving his brother a life-saving gift.

“He needed help and when I found out that I was a good match I really wanted to help him,” said Joziah.

Joziah donated his bone marrow which Jonathan is set to receive on Jan. 2. “It makes me feel good.”

A warrior helping a warrior.

“Not many people get the chance that I am getting so I’m very grateful,” said Jonathan.

Now, this brotherly bond continues to grow stronger and healthier.

“It’s like a piece of him inside me,” said Jonathan.

Jonathan will receive his transplant at the National Institutes of Health Bayview Campus in Baltimore Maryland.

The family has set up a GoFundMe. If you’d like to help you can follow this link https://gofund.me/f5baa440.