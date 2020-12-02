Wednesday’s Warriors: Bristol Eastern HS student council shows gratitude to school staff during pandemic

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — From one classroom to the next, and from the gymnasium to the principal’s office, the Bristol Eastern High School student council wanted to show their appreciation.

“To bring us together,” said Emma Goldsberry, Student Council Public Relations Manager at Bristol Eastern High School.

And they did it in true 2020 style — with masks!

Since homecoming was canceled due to Covid-19, the group of students decided to use the $1,000 originally raised for that and instead purchase custom masks for all 150 staff members.

“We’re talking custodians secretarial staff cafeteria and everyone else,” said Bristol Eastern High School Principal Michael Higgins.

Because everyone is in this together. It’s not just the students that are struggling, the staff struggles too.

“For them to recognize that and acknowledge that was really sweet of them it meant a lot to the staff…a lot,” said Principal Higgins.

An act of gratitude with a strong message…

“If we work together we can get through this,” said Goldsberry.

“We can do this,” added Principal Higgins. “Unprecedented simply means never been done before, but it doesn’t mean it can’t be done. So we are going to get through this school year together.”

That message felt throughout the entire school community.

“Their reactions were amazing,” said Goldsberry.

“You can’t see all the smiles with the mask on, but you can tell in the eyes.” said Principal Higgins.

That you can!