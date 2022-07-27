(WTNH) – “Hi, my name is Dianne Davis, I’ve been walking to end Alzheimer’s for 26 years.”

A community is honored for Dianne Davis’ years of service. Davis, who is from Hamden, was recently awarded the United Healthcare Champion award for her work with the Alzheimer’s Association. She was presented the achievement at Gilette Stadium in Massachusetts.

“The Alzheimer’s Association I think nominated me for my over 30 years of volunteer work to the Connecticut chapter,” said Davis.

Of those 30 years, 25 have been spent as chair of the New Haven annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Davis has dedicated much of her life to helping others. As a retired nurse who worked closely with Alzheimer’s patients and their families, she has a deep understanding of the disease.

She also has a personal connection to the cause.

“My in-laws both died of Alzheimer’s disease, so it’s become a more personal cause for me,” said Davis.

She said she will be walking for her in-laws and so many others impacted by the disease this September 30th at Lighthouse Point park