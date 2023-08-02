NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Women’s Healing Hearts is a place where all women are welcome, making each other feel heard and understood.

“Whatever I can say or do, or just share my experience and my story will give them hope,” Monya Saunders, who founded the support group, said. “The women are really, really transparent. They come from different walks of life, different ethnicities of life and we come here to heal hearts- you know share our stories, our experiences.”

Ladies here, speak candidly about their struggles and celebrate milestones.

“My name is Aiesha, I’m from New Haven,” one Women’s Healing Hearts group member said. “I was aggravated because I’ve been going through homelessness since 2017- by August I will be down the street in my own apartment.”

Members are proving to each other that their past does not have to define their future, but regardless of what your future may look like, Women’s Healing Hearts wants to be there.

“I’m able to come to this group and have them accept me with open arms means a lot,” one member said. “As you can see, I’m transitioning.”

“We are going to accept you for who you are and that’s what they have done for me and I love them, I love them,” another member said.

Saunders that she just wants to “bring hope to women who are in a struggle, whatever it is.”

Women’s Healing Hearts meets every Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Project More office, located at 830 Grand Ave. in New Haven. All women are welcome.