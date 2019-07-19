What’s Right with Schools: CT Association of Student Councils take on the great outdoors

(WTNH)– Out of the box, out of the classroom, into the woods!

Instead of sitting in conferences, The Connecticut Association of Student Councils is getting creative.

They say group of high schoolers are “trying to approach leadership in something that really hasn’t been seen in Connecticut before.”

They are working as a team to solve problems as a group. The only way to solve the task is to communicate effectively.

Then, these young leaders from schools across the state can take the insight they gained back to the hallways and homerooms at their own schools.

One student said, “Communication is very important in a lot of aspects of life. So if we talk to a lot of other schools we can get ideas…get I know a lot of people.”

Christopher Tomlin said, “The hope is that this is gonna give them that skillset that when they get back to school, they are going to be able to work with diverse student groups within the building.”

