Bunnell High School group project turns into an overwhelming show of support for student with cancer

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A school project turns into an overwhelming show of support for a young man.

Just inside these doors is a school community coming together for one of their own, a young man battling cancer for the second time in his life.

“He’s inspired me maybe like no other person has inspired me before,” says Business Teacher at Bunnell High School Tim Reilly.

From the principal to the students, everyone at Bunnell High School calls Jimmy Galpin an inspiration.

“I think I’ve been going to school with Jimmy since kindergarten,” friend Ryan Kingston says.

Ryan Kingston and Meghan Fenton are juniors in Mr. Reilly’s business class. They’re also partners for their DECA project.

“We found out Jimmy had Hodgkin’s lymphoma over the summer,” Meghan said.

So they tied it into their school project

“We thought it would be perfect if we found a way to raise money for Jimmy,” Meghan adds.

His family was affected by the pandemic and with his diagnosis over the summer, the medical bills piled up.

“Constant trips to the hospital in the beginning, at least once a week. I had to get blood drawn every week then chemo every other week. But as of January 15, I’ve been done with chemo,” Jimmy explains.

Now in remission and his community is giving him something else to smile about – That school project now up to over $11,000.

“It’s like created a breakthrough the cloud cover and made people think like there’s hope. If we can help Jimmy we can get out of this thing together,” Professor Reilly.

For Jimmy, he lost his eyesight at the age of two to retinoblastoma. Fourteen years later, he beat cancer again and through it all held on to his positive attitude

“I love that I’ve been able to inspire people because I know what it’s like to not have inspiration. I know a lot of visually impaired communities really need inspiration so if I can bring inspiration to anyone that’s amazing,” Jimmy said.