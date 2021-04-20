Construction on the new Stratford High School buildings to be completed May 1, open to students and teachers

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Construction on the new Stratford High School buildings started in June 2017 and coming up on May 1, the building will be complete and open to students and teachers.

We talked with Principal Jack Dellapiano and he tells News 8, “The fact that the building is nearing completion and we’re coming back after the COVID virus, it’s a perfect recipe for success.”

Related: ‘Back to our new normal’: Gov. Lamont announces COVID restriction rollbacks to be in place by May 19

In fact, one of the new additions to the building is a state-of-the-art culinary kitchen for their culinary arts program. Before the new kitchen, the students and instructor were learning in portable classrooms. Deborah McNeill has been the culinary arts instructor for the past six years and she tells News 8 the kitchen is one of three components, “Next door is our classroom with the residential kitchens, currently were standing in a commercial kitchen and then we have restaurant component next door.”

The new amenities will allow the students a springboard into career opportunities, “They should be able to go into restaurant field once they leave this building and use the equipment the establishments had,” says McNeill.

Dellapiano says teachers have made a great transition. From a building that’s almost 100-years-old to a new state-of-the-art facility, “It truly is amazing. Stratford High is built for an entire community.”