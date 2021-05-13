‘They’re writing a book that so many of these children can relate to’: Former Quaker Hill Elementary students write children’s book about a biracial family

Conn. (WTNH) — A pair of sisters is making Quaker Hill Elementary very proud. Megan McBryde and Kaitlyn Derosiers recently published a children’s book called Wonderfully Made.

They grew up in Quaker Hill and attended Quaker Hill Elementary. After the book was published a few months ago, the school community jumped to support.

Whitney Logan is a third grade teacher and secretary of the school’s PTA, “So I heard about the book through Kaitlyn actually. She posted on Facebook,”.

She decided to bring it up at the next PTA meeting and try and get the book into every classroom.

After partnering with the school counselor, they were able to work to get 30 books for each classroom.

“It’s been wonderful to see how they rallied around two students who went through the system,” says mom Kathleen McBryde. She is the mother to the two authors and couldn’t be prouder of the school where she works.

“They went through the whole process they found their own illustrator their own editor,” McBryde says the girls worked together, despite different states and a pandemic. One is a special education teacher in New Jersey, the other a school psychologist in West Hartford.

McBryde says, “They grew up in Quaker Hill, they both went through Waterford school system, they both went to Quaker Hill School.”

The book is about two little girls who come from a biracial family. The book hits close to home because they are biracial themselves, “And now they’re writing a book that so many of these children can relate to.” McBryde says.

Teachers have worked the children’s book into their curriculum. Teachers like Logan say, “I also do have biracial students in my classroom and I think it’s great to have them feel that connection, that belonging and to feel they’re not alone.”