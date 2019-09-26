What’s Right with Schools: an introduction to a lifetime of fitness

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new twist on a school staple: gym class. It’s expanding in some schools across Connecticut.

“We call it ‘individual fitness‘ – a lot of schools call it ‘personal fitness’,” Westbrook High School’s Physical Education teacher, Mark McCray told News 8.

Traditional gym class is evolving at places like Westbrook High School.

“This really is for kids that are really wallflowers at a traditional PE class. Some kids just get tired of the traditional PE class,” McCray explained.

Right now, McCray has as many individual classes as he has traditional gym classes.

It’s sort of like having a free gym membership you can take advantage of during the school day.

“Especially when you are a high school student, you have a job or club or sports…you don’t really have a lot of time to work out during the school year,” WHS Senior, Sidney Levine explained.

The new class also teaches the fundamentals of staying fit and healthy, something all students can use as they continue through life’s journey.

“When they become adults, they can go to the gym and at least feel comfortable and knowledgeable of what they are doing,” McCray said.