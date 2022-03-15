ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – High school is all about prepping you for the future, but some Connecticut schools are putting a focus on a lesson not found in a textbook.

There are uplifting words lining the hallways of Emmett O’Brien Technical High School in Ansonia, which was organized by the school’s Cares council. The CTECS Cares Council was developed in direct response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Students were walking around with masks, our administrators and staff really didn’t know our students. We couldn’t see their full face and be able to identify them. We saw that relationship building was really important to us,” said Laurie Lebouthillier, Principal of O’Brien Tech.

When students returned to in-person learning, they decided to focus on relationship building, spreading kindness, and it has taken off for students and teachers.

“I’ve been putting tokens in their mailboxes just as a thank you each month,” Lebouthillier said.

The projects are not confined to a classroom, they’re out in public hallways and the hope is the message resonates when they walk out of the building each day.

“Building your personality and having those core skills when you go out into the world and how to communicate with people because everyone needs that joy during the day,” said Kyle Monteiro.

Health Tech student Kyle Monteiro admits it’s been nice to experience joy himself when he does something for others.

“It gets us motivated to do other things besides just sitting in the classroom,” Monteiro said.

All of the state’s tech schools are doing this and the hope is all schools may consider doing the same, but for now, the focus is on sparking a little joy into each day.

“I’m hoping it will generate a more positive atmosphere throughout the school, especially in light of recent events and throughout the world,” Lebouthillier said.

