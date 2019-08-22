What’s Right with Schools: at Mystic sailing camp students learn skills of the sea

Whats Right With Schools

by: Scott McDonnell

Posted: / Updated:

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A sea shanty wakes up the crew on board the Joseph Conrad.

The 111ft vessel is over a century old. Today she’s full of students from across Connecticut and New England.

The Joseph Conrad Overnight Sailing Camp is located at Mystic Seaport Museum and welcomes 350 kids a year between the ages of 10-15.

The campers stay on the big boat and sail on the smaller ones.

But it’s more than just sailing. It’s fun and ultimately about learning the skills of the sea: teamwork and camaraderie.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss