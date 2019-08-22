What’s Right with Schools: at Mystic sailing camp students learn skills of the sea

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A sea shanty wakes up the crew on board the Joseph Conrad.

The 111ft vessel is over a century old. Today she’s full of students from across Connecticut and New England.

The Joseph Conrad Overnight Sailing Camp is located at Mystic Seaport Museum and welcomes 350 kids a year between the ages of 10-15.

The campers stay on the big boat and sail on the smaller ones.

But it’s more than just sailing. It’s fun and ultimately about learning the skills of the sea: teamwork and camaraderie.