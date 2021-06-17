What’s Right With Schools: Berlin high school grows tomato plants, hosts plant sale to help local community

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Chris Wisniewski is a biology teacher at Berlin High School. This is his second year at the school and he took on a new class, “I had the opportunity to teach horticulture and I love plants so I jumped at it.”  

It is a semester long class and it started in January. After a big donation, the class was set up for planting success. Hart Seed in Wethersfield donated bags of seeds that had been returned. 

Wisniewski tells News 8, “We were ending up with a ton of plants, like we would come in every couple days we would plant and plant and plant. Just with tomatoes in particular, we ended up with 250 tomato plants way more than we could ever use and plant in our own gardens.” 

The class came together and decided to have a plant sale and all proceeds would go to BHB, Berlin Helping Berlin.  

Jim Arnold is the physical education teacher at the high school but also one of the people who runs BHB. He tells News 8, “The greenhouse was completely filled it felt like a jungle in there.”  

Their goal was to make about 100 or 200 dollars. Wisniewski tells News 8, “in total we raised about 520 dollars.”  

Turning donated seeds into a way to help their own community, a complete full circle.  

Arnold says, “The person I bought my plants from she was so happy to say, ‘I grew these plants and now they’re in my garden’ so complete full circle, so fun.”  

