What’s Right with Schools: Berlin High School toy drive

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The football team at Berlin High School is giving back with a toy drive this holiday season.

The team is also, together, making blankets for patients at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

While the craft was challenges for some, the team ended up tying together dozens of blankets for the patients.

“I don’t think our kids really understand the amount of impact they can have and what really the smiles they are going to create.” – Berlin High School football coach Craig Bowman

Coach Bowman’s son was once a patient at CT Children’s around the holidays, so the gesture is close to home.

This year, his son – a healthy fourth grader – stands with his father as the team delivered the toys and blankets.

Coach and son both so proud of the team for the work they are doing for and happiness they are bringing to the patients.