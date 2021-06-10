What’s Right with Schools: Bio-Science and Environmental Tech students getting more than hands-on experience at Coogan Farm

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — For the past few years, Bio-Science and Environmental Technology students have been visiting Coogan Farm in Mystic to help with their farm. The students also work with the Eastern Connecticut Community Growers Association.

Craig Floyd is the manager of the Giving Garden at the farm and tells News 8, “It’s good for the planet, good for the students, and good for our clientele.”

All of the fruit and vegetables grown on the farm are donated to families in need.

Christopher McVeigh is the Bioscience and Environmental Technology Department Head at Ella T. Grasso Technical High School. He tells us, “One of the things that makes this farm special is it’s all about regenerative agriculture.”

He added, “A fancy term but essentially healing soil.”

The farm uses no chemical sprays and they don’t till the soil.

Floyd says, “We combine a modern science, we use a microscope when we need to see what the microbiology is in the soil, and we focus on teaching them how to add that microbiology.”

The students are typically spending time on the farm during the spring and fall seasons. McVeigh says hands-on learning is essential to their education, “Normally in most shops, there’s a theory portion and hands-on portion but for us, it’s either all theory or all hands on. We have to play Mother Nature to the best of our ability and the weather.”