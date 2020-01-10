What’s Right with Schools: Brown Intermediate creating a unique learning atmosphere

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)- At Brown Intermediate, fifth graders are having a unique learning experience during language arts class.

Mrs. Fumiatti tells News 8, “We follow a workshop model.” The model was adopted about seven years ago from the Teachers College of Columbia University.

“It allows the students to have a lot of choice with what they’re reading and writing about.” Each of the students use technology, research books and tools to help them research topics they choose.

Each students works individually and the teacher spends more one on one time with them than addressing them as a class, “When we give them a choice and they pick topics that are of high interest we automatically see a huge spike in engagement.”