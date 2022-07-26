BANTAM, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s an all-girls sleepover camp in Bantam that is nearly 70-years-old. Over the years, there are a lot of traditions that keep campers coming back.

Each camping session, you’ll find up to 150 girls having the time of their lives, setting up residence in one of 14 cabins on the grounds of Camp Chinqueka. From ages six to 16, girls come just to be girls.

Campers come mostly from Connecticut or New York, but there are some girls from other countries as well. Their sleep away homes are dotted along Mount Tom Pond, a very clean spring fed lake. There are all kinds of activities centered around the water, but the list of things for campers to do at the grounds go on and on.

“So there’s no real specializations here at Camp Chinqueka, we really offer a well-rounded camp experience for all of our campers so they can do everything from archery to computers, ceramics, sports and games,” Jason Brown said.

Since 1955, members of families from four generations have come together, gathering friends which will last a lifetime. For Emma Bergman, this is her sixth year at the camp.

“Throughout the years, I’ve made some of my best friends here, and I come back for my team, which this year I’m captaining it to my last season and I just love the traditions and activity,” Bigman said.

Sadie Goldfeder is on year number two.

“I love coming to camp a lot, but like I miss my parents a lot too,” Goldfeder said. “But like, I like coming to camp.”

More girls become leaders at camp and quicker. At age 16, they become junior counselors. Some come back to lead the girls during their college years because they remember how special it was to be a young camper and rise through the ranks.

Everyone get your seatbelts and helmets fast in tow: there are no limits to the way in which you can drive yourself. This sublime place in the woods of Litchfield County helps you be the best you can be at just being yourself.