What’s Right With Schools: Camp Claire keeps family values and tradition intact through the pandemic

LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Camp Claire has been around for more than 100 years, providing kids with a variety of summer activities.  

The camp is a mix of overnight campers and day campers. With the pandemic, they’ve had to separate the two to keep everyone safe.  

Lexi Bardos has been the camp director for the past three years. She started as a camper herself and has been involved for 16 years.  

“One thing that’s unique about us is we’re so small, it allows us to create that family feel to camp,” Bardos told News 8. 

For them, family values and tradition are two of their main goals. In fact, so much so this camp has turned into a generational summer event.

“People whose grandparents met here, parents met here, we had campers this summer whose parents got married here and whose parents met here.”  

It has been challenging navigating through a pandemic for the past two summers.

“One thing COVID brought about was we needed to implement a lot of program changes and change can be hard for a camp that [has] been going for a very long time.” 

They’re at half capacity this summer but they were able to add programming. They decided to add STEM classes to the long list of activities already provided at camp.  

“With that forced change, it allows us to take things that worked really well and make further growth to go another 100 years,” Bardos said.

