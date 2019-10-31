What’s Right with Schools: Cheshire Art Program

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — We all know how important Science and Technology is today, but Art is a class a lot of students look forward to.

In an art class in Cheshire, the traditional pumpkin gets some non-traditional treatment.

“So don’t forget that while your painting to get those details for that foreground”

I see so many students who when they hear it’s art day they are just so excited.

“I know we’re going to have more time to work on this later on”

I feel it’s a really valuble part of the school curriculum and a part of the kind of upbringing of a child.

“Now here you may want to make sure you get that small brush in there “

My name is Shari Abelson and we are at Chapin Elementary school in Cheshire Connecticut and I’m the art teacher here.

“And the orange would be a nice warm feel”

I love what our library media person has done her name is Jen Istas and she got this great idea about doing character pumpkins.

\I think it’s called story book characters, so they had to pick something from maybe one of their favorite books or one of their favorite literacy characters and use a pumpkin to design a character.

“Do we want to think about maybe a fall color?”

What I love about being an art teacher is that it was cross curricular, that we’re combining literacy ideas with art so we’re spreading the art but we’re also spreading the literacy around as well.

“I like the Shrek that’s here, and.. um.. I like a lot of them”

My name is Julia Kurtz , I’m in fourth grade and I made NEMO.

I kind of like fish how they swim but I don’t know how they get air in the water so I think it would be cool.

AN It may not be one of your core academic subjects. but learning an instrument, learning new songs being able to go to the art room

“It’s your inspiration of course you may”

Working on new skills are also important to how they feel about themselves.their self confidance, their social emotional learning and that’s something that’s part of the whole child.