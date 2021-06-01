What’s Right With Schools: Cheshire HS students use pandemic challenges to give back to their school community

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Two students at Cheshire High School used their own pandemic challenges and turned it into a program giving back to their school community.

Joanne Junaedi is a junior and says, “We ourselves were struggling to keep up with the remote pace and we figured that some elementary school students might also be struggling.”

Like many, they struggled with the remote learning transition last year. They decided to come up with a virtual tutoring program for Cheshire’s elementary students.

Eddy Chen tells News 8, “During the pandemic there was no shortage of people that were willing to help community and I know personally I felt I should be doing something to help during such a chaotic time.”

The two juniors worked with elementary principals across the district.

Jumaedi says, “A lot of principals were really excited about it and I know they talked to some teachers and the teachers thought it was a really good resource.”

They started with just three students and it grew quickly. As word spread, 50 tutors joined the program and they now have 25 students who get tutored weekly.

They cover all subjects and they’re hoping to take this program even further.

Junaedi says, “I’m hoping it continues I know a lot of parents have said their students have benefitted from it.”