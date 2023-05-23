OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Taking class outside has a whole new meaning in one shoreline community. We’re getting a look at one creating lesson plan that aims to help students learn about their own back yard, in What’s Right With Schools!

This is no ordinary classroom. “This is a kind of museum. It’s a collection of different things they have found or created, and the learning doesn’t come from a textbook,” said Krista Bauchman, Principal of Old Saybrook Middle School.

These Old Saybrook Middle School eight graders are stepping into nature’s classroom, and their own backyard to learn about where they live. The class is called Saybrook Studies.

They got to choose the topic or craft that really interests them and from there, the learning had no limits, from photographing and painting landmarks, to metal detecting and digging up animal bones.

Camellia Motolanez used the class as an opportunity to meet her local police officers, and create a new bed for their dog, Skye. “I just wanted to give back to the community and give back to the police officers who keep us safe,” said Motolanez.

“The class was one of my favorites because we could actually leave the school and do projects and stuff,” sad Dylan Lane, eight grade student.