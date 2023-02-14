CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) – They’re captains of their high school team sport, but they’re equipped to do a lot more than just guide their peers during a match or game.

In Clinton, saving a life is at the forefront of their training.

Sports team captains at the Morgan School in Clinton are learning how to save a life. They were learning QPR training, which is evidence-based suicide prevention training. The athletes are learning what to do if they see a teammate struggling.

The athletes are Morgan were targeted because there are so many of them and the pressure of balancing the demands of the sport and the classroom can sometimes be overwhelming.

“When playoffs come around, there’s pressure to do well and succeed. A lot of times, it’s hard to cope with those. As captains, it’s important for us to be aware, not just of ourselves, but our teammates and what they might be going through,” said Anderson Darr, a senior.

Helping others see they’re not alone and more importantly, someone cares.