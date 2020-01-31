What’s Right with Schools: competitions held at Old Lyme Middle School to increase student interest in STEM

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at Old Lyme Middle School compete in an after school program designed to increase their passion with STEM.

STEM is the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

For about 13 years, Mrs. Glorioso, a science teacher at Old Lyme Middle School, has led the school’s science Olympiad program. The program focuses on all sorts of STEM activities.

“Chaos and learning, that’s what we do everyday,” Glorioso says of her program.

Over the years, the after-school program has expanded and includes students from 6-12th grade.

Each year, the students in the program compete in 23 events separated into different categories, often helped by previous students who returned to the program as mentors.

In an engineering event, for example, the students build their own rockets to launch a ping pong parachute.

“I love seeing them work hard enough to prove [to] themselves how amazing they are. That’s why I do it,” explained Glorioso.