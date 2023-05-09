SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A robotics team in Connecticut is on the world stage, getting a jump on a growing industry.

From a classroom in Shelton, Conn. to the world stage in Houston, Texas. The Gaelhawks Shelton High School robotics team is celebrating 25 years of building, creating, and competing all for fun, outside of their regular school work.

“We work after school from like 6 to 9 p.m.,” head coach Michele Piccolo said. “And we work Saturdays and Sundays.”

The work pays off; this year, they’re building a machine that landed them in a world competition, placing 22 out of 78 teams in their division after creating an impressive machine.

“So instead of taking a ball and shoot it at a Target, we had to be able to move and place the cone and cube where we needed to in a specific pattern,” Piccolo said.

They have a design and build team, as well as operators like senior Sanjana Jain to take it to the finish like.

“I’m one of the few down on the actual field interacting with the other teams and the robot,” Jain said. “I control where the arm goes out, game pieces, picks them up, place them.”

Their travels are a culmination of months of hard team work.

“The competitions are really where we see all the work we’ve put in pay off,” senior Brody Turnbull said.

This is building life skills — and lifelong friendships — along the way.

“The team is amazing, I love coming to robotics everyday,” Jain said.