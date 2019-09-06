What’s Right with Schools: CPR Training at Crosby High saves lives

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a life lesson that just might save a life, and at Crosby High School in Waterbury, it actually has.

Last year, a student took the CPR and conscious choking victim training.

One day, while he and his brother were eating popcorn at home, the student’s brother started choking. Using the techniques he remembered from taking Mr. Crane’s class, he dislodged the popcorn from his brother’s throat and possibly prevented a tragedy.

It’s one of those invaluable life skills students can take home, into the workplace, or anywhere an emergency might arise.

Tatyana Vega said, “It’s a good skill to have because you could be out in the open anytime and something can just happen.”

Vega is a senior who also helps teach the students, after being inspired towards a possible medical career.

“Instead of just sitting down, going through a book. Having that hands on experience – having them be able to do it themselves is better than anything else,” Vega said.

