What’s Right With Schools: CREC Civil Leadership HS’s Public Service Day goes virtual amid pandemic

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For Thursday’s What’s Right with Schools we head to Enfield’s CREC Civic Leadership High School. Since 2017 they have held a Public Service Day. Of course, the events held last spring and this fall have had to be modified because of the pandemic.

News 8 talked with Jeff Larson, the school principal. He tells us, “It’s something we pride ourselves on, how important it is to be a great citizen, give back to your community, and just be an active and productive member of society.”

Life lessons tied into the curriculum.

Days like the Public Service Days encourage the students to go out into their communities and give back.

In previous years they would have groups of students go out together but as the Magnet Theme Resource Teacher Cory Lachance tells us, “In the times of COVID, to keep everyone safe, we’ve had to modify.”

This year, they are making it virtual. The students went out on their own and had to take a picture or video of themselves giving back. From raking leaves for neighbors, writing letters to nursing homes, or helping clear downed trees from the storms, the students covered a lot of ground despite pandemic restrictions.