What’s Right With Schools: CREC student board working towards inclusivity and diversity

(WTNH) — It is never too early to encourage our students to make a positive impact in their communities. Most of the time it starts with their own classrooms and the peers around them. Some student leaders are doing just that when it comes to CREC’s equity board.

The board is made up of different leagues throughout the state, made up of students from different schools. Students like, Hugh Dante Morant.

Morant is a senior at CREC Metropolitan Learning Center who decided to get involved at the beginning of this academic year, “I’ve been playing sports since I was a freshman, but this year I wanted to take it upon myself to make a difference for everyone else not just myself.”

Morant is on a board with students from eight different teams. He tells News 8, “We try and find ways how we can try and improve our sports.” Focusing on sportsmanship and positive attitudes on and off the court.

The efforts of the equity board go much further, “There’s a lot more to sports I feel like athletes could talk on.” Morant says it forces athletes to discuss some of the challenges and difficulties we’re seeing society face. Together, the students work on ways to make sure their sports teams are more inclusive and diverse.

The ideas and ways they make a positive impact may be small but they have a huge meaning, “Our league started a wristband where we would give other teams a wristband of our team color. So, if they showed sportsmanship or if they helped you off the ground, or said some kind words.”

Together, the students work together to spread positivity and kindness in their high schools and beyond.