What’s Right with Schools: Daisy Ingraham Elementary celebrates day 100 of the school year by counting acts of kindness

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — The students and teachers at Daisy Ingraham Elementary in Westbrook are celebrating their 100th day of school by counting acts of kindness.

Principal Ruth Rose brought News 8 around the school Thursday to show us how different classrooms are participating.

One fourth grade class made a paper chain with 100 links. Each student wrote down one act of kindness, from raking the leaves to sharing swings at recess, the students came up with ways to be kind at school and at home.

While the fourth-grade class wrote about how to be kind, the first graders sang about kindness. One of the songs incorporated saying hello in different languages from around the world.

It may seem simple to be kind, but it serves as a nice reminder to always be kind and spread kindness, no matter your age.