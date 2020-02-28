What’s Right with Schools: Diversity Day celebrated at West Hartford’s King Phillip Middle School

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at King Phillip Middle School in West Hartford are learning about what makes each of us different in their third annual Diversity Day celebration.

Over 300 8th-grade students participating in the education day select one of three tracks: gender and sexuality, race, and mental health.

Each track has different, interactive activities that help students work through topics that might be uncomfortable to get to know each other and get to know themselves.

Topics include defining race, mental health, deciding what the difference is between truth and myths about certain groups of people, and themselves.

Teacher Rebecca Lewish who works to put the day together explained, “It’s never too early to talk about race; its never too early to talk about different aspects of identity and diversity because these are the questions kids are asking…especially middle schoolers who are trying to figure out their own identities.”

It’s important for them to see and hear from people who are different from them and learn different perspectives….Many parents are happy were having these discussions because the reality is, 8th-graders are having these discussions either way. – King Phillip Middle School teacher Rebecca Lewish

Providing their students with a safe space and the proper information is what’s making this school right.