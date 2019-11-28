What’s Right with Schools: East Catholic High School donates 24 meals to those in need

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — “Where’s the cranberry sauce?” is not a typical question you hear in a high school classroom, but these students at East Catholic High School are coming together to give back for the holidays.

They’re collecting food to provide 24 families with Thanksgiving meals. Between the homerooms in the school, each class donates a certain item.

From the side dishes to the turkey, they make sure to provide every part of the meal.

They fill up basket after basket until 24 full meals are ready to go.

“I’ve always wanted to make a difference in this world and I’ve developed that here in East Catholic,” said one student, “And it’s important to me to be able to do that for the rest of my life.”

It’s a program this school has been doing for over 30 years, and a program that sticks with the students beyond their four years.