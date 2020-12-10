What’s Right With Schools: East Hartford High School taking the extra effort to make sure remote learning attendance is high

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to remote learning, there are a lot of concerns. But the biggest one can often be attendance. At East Hartford High School, staff members have made it their mission to make sure their students are staying logged on and engaged.

Assistant Principal Ed Lavoie tells News 8, “Attendance is always something that’s a challenge.”

In the age of the pandemic and school from a distance, he and other staff members hold an attendance meeting daily.

The state attendance mark is 90 percent and last week, East Hartford had 93 percent, “Which is great, but we want to continue to always be better.”

Lavoie tells News 8, “We’ve ramped up our home visits, wellness visits for students, reaching out to parents and families more frequently than we normally would.”

Constant interaction and support is something the East Hartford staff members are striving for.

During the attendance meetings, each grade has a representative and those staff members discuss which students are absent for the day. Lavoie says, “From there we make decisions based on the input we get from social workers, school counselors and attendance teams to see who’s going out, when we’re going out and where we’re going out for that day.”

They have curated house teams, “Our house teams consist of our school counselors and social worker we have one for each grade level.”

Those house teams pile into a van and travel neighborhood to neighborhood talking with students and checking in on their remote learning process. They are not only doing house visits but phone calls to parents and students.

“Just a phone call to let them know we’re there to support their child and them during this process,” Lavoie says. Last year, their attendance rate was over 95 percent and with the steps in place they have, they are working to stay in that percentile.