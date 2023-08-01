EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Reading, writing, and a trip down memory lane.

A weekly program is giving both kids and parents something to do this summer at the Trolley Museum in East Haven.

“What they’re experiencing here is the last mile and a half of trolley track that ran throughout the state of Connecticut,” ex director of the Trolley Museum, John Proto, said. “New Haven had 250 miles of track in the city. This is all that’s left.”

A motorman and conductor are the tour guides while some of the state’s youngest passengers experience something brand new.

One parent, Amon Gitau of Prospect, said they’re “trying to expose our son to as much as we can this summer.”

“[His] attention span is short, so trying to find activities to keep him engaged and looking for things age-appropriate,” Gitau said. “This is perfect.”

A ride on the trolley is part of Storytime Tuesday, where a retired children’s librarian Miss Phyllis reads to the kids first, bringing story time to life. They even get to keep a book! Then, they climb aboard the trolley to continue their adventures from the story to the track.

“Having the trolley incorporated makes this extra fun for them,” parent Amy Fitzpatrick of Milford said, noting “I don’t know the last time I was on a trolley.”

It’s not just the ride, but the historical significance of it all.

“It’s a car that was built in 1905 and has run on this line continuously ever since then,” Proto said.