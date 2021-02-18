What’s Right With Schools: Electrical apprenticeships in CT adjust to the COVID change

(WTNH) — The pandemic has affected students both inside and outside of the classroom, especially when it comes to technical high school trade students.

Rob Campochiaro is the electrical department head as well as an electrical instructor at Emmett O’Brien Technical High School.

We followed the electrical class as they worked a job site in New Haven. An apartment complex is upgrading their electrical service for the entire building.

The apartment building is renovating and expanding so they’re doubling the amp service from 600 to 1200. Campochiaro tells News 8, “There are 30 meters associated with it. With every meter, there are feeders, cables.”

From start to finish the students are handling all of the upgrades. They even drew out the plans before starting to work on the site.

Of course, because of the pandemic, their apprenticeships have had to adjust but the proper changes were made so the students can continue getting hours towards their electrical license. Each student will need 8,000 hours to get their license. They will most likely be licensed three to four years after graduating.

Campochiaro tells News 8, “I didn’t know what the year was going to look like to be honest.”

For over two decades, he’s helped launch students into their electrical careers

He says the two parts of their schooling are theoretical and hands-on. Of course, the hands-on part is pivotal as they get closer to graduating because they need the experience, “And when they have the experience what we’re doing here this type of work it makes them marketable.”