What’s Right with Schools: Ellington High School Culinary Arts Program

(WTNH) — In every school experience, there’s a few lessons that linger into adulthood.

For over a decade, David Helman has been teaching life skills to students at Ellington High School.

Helman said, “We want to teach them not only how to prepare the food but how to present it.”

One of the first recipes Morgan Zalcman made as freshman is still a holiday favorite at home.

“They’re just, like, a family favorite, I bring those to Christmas parties, Thanksgiving, I think learning how to cook things in this class definitely carries to my outdoor life,” Zalcman said.

Outside of the basics, the Culinary Arts Program has also become a catalyst towards a career for some students.

And for all students, it’s a foundation towards an understanding the cooking process and eating healthy. Along the way, they add a few ingredients into a well rounded life.

