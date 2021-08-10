What’s Right With Schools: Ellington riding camp gives students unique experience with horses

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — SJ Riding Camp has been around for 65 years, giving students a hands-on learning experience with horses.

Pat Haines runs the camp, which her mom started back in 1956.

“She started this camp supposedly because we wanted horses,” Haines said. “She started this camp and I just keep it going.”

Something about this camp is unique. These girls get to take their horses out of the ring and into the water.

“It’s just something different, you know, it’s not the run of the mill. It’s like, just playing with horses,” Haines said.

After a year of not operating because of COVID, they’re happy to be back open.

“People send their kids here because of the horses but they send them back because of the socialization process that takes place,” Haines said.

Tolland

