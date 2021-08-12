What’s Right with Schools: Elm Shakespeare youth return to the stage after year of pandemic virtual performances

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Five plays. Three days. Seventy students. It’s all part of Shakespeare in the Park in New Haven. In this edition of What’s Right With Schools we take you to the Elm City.

Sarah Bowles is the Director of Education at Elm Shakespeare Company. She tells News 8, “This is theater, we’re back to making theater.”

They have dozens of students who are involved in the company. Many of their teens have been rehearsing for their performance since last September. Which means many have rehearsed online and in-person.

Bowles tells us, “Last year we were all online, so we did Zoom production, Zoom camps, Zoom production.”

This upcoming weekend they are preparing for their big festival. Shows will take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All of the plays will be held at Edgerton Park in New Haven near the greenhouse.

For student Catherine Wicks, the whole experience holds a deeper meaning, “I’m also a part of an organization called Ice the Beef, we thought this would be a way to communicate to the community how there are better ways to end violence without resorting to violence.”

Wicks is setting an example for her other peers all while pursuing her passion for theater.

Bowles agrees, “It’s about more than the play especially when we’re working with young people.”

For a full schedule of the shows check their website: https://www.elmshakespeare.org/youth-festival