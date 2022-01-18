What’s Right With Schools: Farmington High School book club engages students in reading, conversation

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Reading is the cornerstone for success. The challenge for many parents and teachers is getting students excited about cracking open a good book.

The Farmington school district is making it happen.

Farmington High School has a “Choice Book Group,” a book club where students have the freedom to choose their content.

“I like the freedom and it just makes me read more,” said freshman Zachary Beck, “because I probably wouldn’t have read as much this unit with a book I didn’t choose.”

It is as much about the conversation as it is the reading.

“The whole idea is they can socialize about their love of reading and do the learning within these groups together. A little more of a small group community,” said Sadie Robinson, an English teacher at Farmington High School.

The proof is in the numbers. Since this school adopted a new schedule allowing for more voice and choice, the library has seen a 300% increase in books being checked out.

The format is designed to allow reading material to change and shift as the students do, so it is relatable for them.

“For example, the book we’re reading now is about a girl experiencing a lot of racism. It’s right after 9/11 and she’s Muslim,” Beck said.

It gets them engaged, talking, and most importantly, enjoying what they are reading and learning.

“If I can understand the book, I can really understand the world a lot better,” Beck said.