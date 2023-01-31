ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Fathers are taking on active roles in their children’s classrooms at a CREC school in Rocky Hill to strengthen their bond with their kids.

They say it takes a village, and these dads want to lead it.

“We as fathers I think need to take the initiative to be like, we want to be a part of our son’s life and they need us, or daughter. Son or daughter. In my case, a son,” said Tor Heisholt, a Middletown father.

Dads have joined together at Aerospace Elementary in Rocky Hill and other CREC schools to unite fathers who, for different reasons, want to become more engaged in their child’s lives.

“I’m going through the court system to try and establish custody and a consistent parenting agreement when it came to my own children, I just saw the disparities of fathers not having the same rights in the state of Connecticut that moms typically have,” noted Joseph Johnson, a family and community engagement coordinator.

Johnson is the mastermind behind the program.

“I’m saying to myself there’s got to be more people out there going through similar situations and that need support,” he said.

“I always missed my father being there and there was this great absence of his presence when I was growing up that I just wish he was a little more involved, a little more present,” said father Inti Scanlon from Rocky Hill.

In a short period of time, the program has garnered lots of interest. About 75 dads, even grandparents, are getting involved.

There have been movie nights, among other events, and kids seem to love it.

Not only is this strengthening a relationship, but it helps fathers meet other fathers in similar situations.