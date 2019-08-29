What’s Right With Schools: First Tee of Connecticut

(WTNH) — There’s a serenity that can come with spending time on the golf course.

For Connecticut kids, there’s a summer camp that offers them that calm, and a lot more.

First Tee of Connecticut offers golf camps for kids for 8 weeks during the summer. Sure, they learn the game, but there’s more.

“We teach life skills through the game of golf,” said the camp’s Program Director, Mark Murnane.

Taking the challenges golf provides and learning through them.

“We’re a child development organization, so while we want these kids to learn golf we also want them to become better people,” Murnane said.

That means with improving pitch, putt & drive and learning core values, it all makes for a pretty special week for the campers and coaches.

They overcome obstacles, then experience that moment where the lesson crystalizes, and it all clicks.

“Then they get it – all it takes is one…one good shot – then they just have this joy that’s just awesome to see,” said Director of Instruction, Anthony Bonelli.

