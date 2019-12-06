What’s Right with Schools: Fitch Marching Band

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A high school marching band from Groton is bringing home trophies and demonstrating just how much work playing music on a football field really is.

Robert E. Fitch High School’s marching band is fresh off a 4th place win at the U.S. Bands National Championships at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey.

The championships are the band’s “biggest goal of the year” one senior member told News 8.

“It requires an incredible amount of practice,” Band Director Andrew Lefebure explained. “Kids put in more hours than you can count.”

“People don’t realize how difficult it is to commit to an 8-10 minute show, playing your instrument, marching around…it takes a lot of work,” said senior drum major Abby Rodgers.

“The combination of taking music that normally you would do sitting down, inside, and take it out onto the field with the athletic component. It’s really cool to be able to move and produce that sound.” – Abby Rodgers, Fitch Marching Band drum major

All that hard work paid off November 9th when the team placed 4th in their category at the National Championships.

But it’s not all about the trophies for these musicians.

“The biggest part that makes me feel happy about it is that we’re a big family,” said Senior Ben Traverso.