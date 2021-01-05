What’s Right With Schools: Forensic Science teacher in Woodstock making experiential learning work for COVID times

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new forensics class is getting a fresh look as it adapts to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melany Gronski is a science teacher and the chair of the science department at Woodstock Academy.

She started a forensic science class at the school four years ago.

“I’m always looking to capture science students who don’t know they’re science students. So I was able to capture some criminal justice-minded students,” she explained.

Of course, a big part of her class is lab work, and remote learning has made that difficult.

“As an educator, your heart actually breaks a little bit because you’re like ‘aww, the experiences you know work, you can’t do anymore.'”

But she has found an answer.

“Currently I’m waiting on dusting brushes that I can drop off at my virtual students’ houses so they can do it at home.”

For her, it’s so much more than a science elective.

“I went into the business of teaching to connect with students and I know that that’s the best way to help them learn.”

She loves watching her students engage and learn in her classroom.

“I try to put myself in their shoes. If I was sitting at home learning from home, wow that would be tough.”

With their hybrid model now, students are able to come have those experiences for part of the week.

“And that’s a big thing with experiential education, when you can experience it it’s just better.”