What’s Right with Schools: Frisbee Elementary School in Wolcott named Blue Ribbon School

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Since the 1980s, schools across the country have been recognized for their hard work and dedication to students. This year, four Connecticut schools have been ranked in the top tier. News 8’s Mackenzie Maynard brings us to one of those ranked schools in Wolcott.

At Frisbee Elementary School they’ve received recognition over the years on a local and state level, but now they’re receiving some nationwide attention. To be a Blue Ribbon School means they are one of the best in the country.

“It is a testament to how hard we work every day to provide these students with the best education possible,” Principal Kimberly Murtaugh told News 8. “It takes a village to raise children, as we always say, and it takes a village to educate students.”

Murtaugh credits her staff and student families as they receive such a high honor.

“One of the qualities of this staff is that we are collaborative. One of the most valuable resources is each other.”

One of the reasons she feels her school stands out: its focus on guided reading and small group instruction. It’s a priority for them now more than ever, especially coming out of the pandemic.

“A smaller group environment where the students can get constant feedback from the teacher is so vital to helping them move along in a productive way.”