What’s Right with Schools: Glastonbury High Drama Club, from dream to stage

GLASTONBURY, Conn (WTNH) – For years the Glastonbrury High School drama club has been well-known in the community. The students who were once fans and audience members, now on the stage.

For freshman Tom Fahey, he has been looking forward to acting with the program: “I’m so happy to finally be here and be in one of the shows. I’ve came and I’ve seen them for four years now and this is my first time in one of them.”

Fahey was casted in this fall’s play, “Almost, Maine”.

The opening night is Friday, November 15. The play will run for two weekends and showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

Drama director Jeremy Gervais tells News 8, “I felt like it was a good time to do a more serious drama”.

This season’s play tackling love. “What it means to experience the joys and the thrills of the love but also the heartbreak and confusion that comes with love too.” Gervais says.

For now, the students are preparing for the opening night. Like Fahey, many are excited to go from the audience to the stage, “to be apart of something I’ve idolized for so long its exciting.”

A full circle moment and the reason this program has become what it is today.