What’s Right with Schools: Glastonbury school’s new playground encourages fitness in students

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– During the pandemic, there’s been a big focus on breaks outside when possible to help students’ social and emotional well being.

At Naubuc Elementary School in Glastonbury, they had been working to install an additional playscape to their playground after receiving a grant from the Glastonbury Education Foundation.

Principal Michael Litke tells News 8, “We wanted to modernize the playground.” He continues, “We wanted to take it to another level incorporate more fitness design, more obstacle course design elements.”

Working with other Glastonbury elementary schools, they started their research.

“Conceptualize the idea see what was out there, it led to specific equipment, specific designs.”

From there, Litke tells us they framed the grant and started installation. With the pandemic, they had no idea how much it was going to increasingly benefit students.

“We thought it would be a great idea. We thought the students would love it but we certainly did not anticipate how much being outside has increased since then,” Litke says.

With the new additions, recess had new benefits.

“So they can challenge themselves set goals and increase fitness.”