GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A high school in Groton is not your average school, and it’s doing things much differently than other schools.

“It’s not sports teams and a big gym and basketball games, but we do have an aquacultural lab and boat simulators,” Marine Magnet High Schools of Southeastern Connecticut Principal Tara Amatrudo said.

The Marine Magnet High Schools of Southeastern Connecticut is doing things a little differently, offering your English, history and math classes along with an aquaculture space. A unique opportunity, especially for students interested in marine sciences.

“I’ve learned how to take care of a fully-running aqua lab and that’s just not something that’s normal for a person my age,” said Senior McKayla Tyrone.

Students are hands-on working with sea creatures, some of which are rare for this area.

One truly unique program is students will maintain the coral propagation system. Students will grow coral and wholesale it out to pet and aquarium stores. Eventually, they will use that money to reinvest back into their programming.

They also have the chance to earn their boating certificates.

All of this is why the school earned blue ribbon status from the U.S. Department of Education and ranked the number one public school in the state by U.S. News and World Report’s List.

Julian Diaz is one of the just 270 students who go to the high school and he’s more interested in design and has had a chance to tap into that creativity.

“Like last year we did our own terrariums and we walked around here, grabbed what we could find, rocks to decorate our tanks and they all end up looking really nice,” said Diaz